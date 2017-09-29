Miley Cyrus backtracks on vow to leave America because Trump was elected

Miley Cyrus is taking back her vow to leave the United States if Donald Trump became president. She’s still happily residing in the country after the election and says now she has zero plans to leave.

“I’m not f–king leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s—t, that’s dumb,” the singer told NME Friday. “Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to do me any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f–king voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

The 24-year-old, who has a new album out titled “Younger Now,” admitted to the publication she was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. One of the songs, named “Inspired,” was written for Clinton.

“… I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate,” explained Cyrus. “I’m fighting hate with love. I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality,’ ‘justice,’ ‘freedom,’ ‘liberation,’ ‘expression.’ These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”

Cyrus also continues to be a vocal supporter for marijuana, but added smoking is not on her everyday list.

“Oh yeah, but I still think it’s an amazing, medicinal, awesome thing that needs to be legal everywhere,” said Cyrus.