Miley Cyrus is feeling grateful for her parents!

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet note honoring her parents, alongside a cute throwback pic with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Lovers Hill the 1st and truest love I have ever known is my dads… @billyraycyrus forever ! @tishcyrus I love you both so much!” Miley captioned the shot. “My life is the result of L-O-V-E! It will always win! It will always overcome fear!”

ET caught up with Billy Ray at the CMT Awards in June, where he opened up about seeing his daughter so happy in her relationship with Liam Hemsworth — and how they’ve made themselves at home in Tennessee.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s fun when I see Miley coming at me on a four wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” he said. “She’s just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, ‘God Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.'”

“Liam’s been here quite a bit,” Billy Ray added. “They both love the outdoors. They love four wheeling and the people. Both of them, Liam especially — you know he’s from Australia — he’s like, ‘Man, the people here are so nice, and it’s true.”

“I kind of feel like they already have [settled down in Tennessee]. They’re in the yard, so they feel pretty relocated, and it’s great,” the singer shared. “I just love seeing her so happy.”