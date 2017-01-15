Snoop Dogg is hooked up Liam Hemsworth’s bday bash!

The Australian actor celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday with a whimsical, weed filled party, documented by none other than his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

“@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator,” Cyrus captioned a snap of herself standing by the giveaway table, wearing a wreath of money in front of a sign labeled “Weed!!!”

Elsa Pataky, who is married to Hemsworth’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth, also shared pics from the bash on her Instagram account.

We won’t be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

“We won’t be hungry!!!” Pataky captioned a shot of a huge box of cheese pizza.

“Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleanos bro liam! #liambirthday #cunaadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty,” she wrote alongside another snap.

Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone! Lots of love! A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone! Lots of love!” Hemsworth wrote alongside a pic of himself dressed as Buddy the Elf, thanking fans for all the birthday love.

Before all the birthday festivities, Cyrus shared a heartfelt birthday message to her “favorite being EVER EVER EVER!”