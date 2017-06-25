Miley: I have no gender

Miley Cyrus does not want to be defined by any specific label.

The 24-year-old singer — who described herself as “pansexual” in a prior interview — spoke with Ross King on ITV’s U.K. show “Lorraine” about how she would categorize herself — or rather how she wouldn’t categorize herself.

“I’m weird for many reasons. I think I feel genderless, I feel ageless,” she said. “I’m just a spirit soul, not divided by human being, even animals. There’s no me and them and there’s no us and you. I just want to be nothing.”

Cyrus — who is currently engaged to Liam Hemsworth — also gushed over her famous godmother, Dolly Parton, exclaiming that if someone isn’t a fan of the country music legend, she thinks they’re “weird.”

“I was saying last night that if you don’t like Dolly you’re weird. And if I’m telling you you’re weird that’s saying something because I’m the weirdest person I know,” she quipped. “No one doesn’t like Dolly. She’s all super respectful and love. She’s such a great musician and also a great role model.”

In an exclusive interview with ET last May, Parton also shared a similar affection for her goddaughter. “Miley, she’s great,” she said, praising Cyrus. “She’s a talent, she’s deep, she’s smart, she’s sensitive, and she’s gone through a lot — she’s put herself through a lot — but she’s gonna always land on her feet ’cause she’s a gifted girl.”