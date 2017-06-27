Miley: It makes me cringe

Miley Cyrus entered the spotlight at 11-years-old with Disney’s hit show “Hannah Montana.” The starlet has been in the headlines ever since.

At 19-years-old, Cyrus got engaged to her co-star from “The Last Song,” Liam Hemsworth, and the two split up 2013. In the interim, Miley stripped down, gyrated, dated women,and spoke publicly about her love for marijuana.

Recently, however, she has reunited with Hemsworth, confirmed they are engaged once again and seriously cleaned up her act. Cyrus revealed she’s sober and debuted new music in May. What else is there to know about Miley? Plenty. Here are some little-known facts about the megastar: