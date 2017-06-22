Jackson sparked the Indians in the second inning with an RBI triple to right-center field to tie the game after Orioles right fielder Seth Smith launched his sixth career leadoff home run. Yan Gomes added an RBI single in the second, and Jackson delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the third off Orioles starter Wade Miley, who was charged with four runs on eight hits over five-plus innings.

Smith’s leadoff home run

CLE@BAL: Smith lifts a leadoff homer to left-center

Seth Smith leads off the bottom of the 1st inning with an opposite-field home run to give the Orioles an early 1-0 lead

In the sixth, Erik Gonzalez sent a solo shot to left-center field off Orioles reliever Richard Bleier for the Indians’ fifth run of the night, giving Baltimore its 19th consecutive game with at least five runs allowed. The modern era MLB record for consecutive games with at least five runs allowed is 20 by the 1924 Phillies.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Jackson delivers: With the bases loaded, two outs and the game tied at 2 in the third, Jackson delivered a 95.2-mph single, according to Statcast™, to left that scored both Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion. Jackson ended the night going 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Jackson’s two-run single

CLE@BAL: Jackson smacks a two-run single to left

Austin Jackson rips a hard grounder into left field for a single, bringing home a pair of runs to put the Indians up 4-2

Easy as 1-2-3: In a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning, Clevinger forced Smith to send a slow chopper back to the mound. Clevinger fired home and Gomes threw to first to get Smith, turning the 1-2-3 double play to escape major trouble.

Indians turn two in the 2nd

CLE@BAL: Indians turn a 1-2-3 double play

Mike Clevinger fields Seth Smith’s ground ball, then fires to Yan Gomes to start a 1-2-3 double play in the bottom of the 2nd

