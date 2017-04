The Milford Police have announced they’ll be hosting a drug take back day next weekend. On Saturday, April 29, the Milford Police will give you your 13th chance in seven years to help prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of your unwanted medication. You can turn in anything that is a pill or patch, but no liquids, needles or sharps. The drop off is free and open to all, no questions asked. In the last 12 take back events, the DEA have taken in over 7.1 million pounds of pills.