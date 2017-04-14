Milford Man Arrested For Robbing Wawa

A Milford man was arrested Wednesday night after robbing a Wawa. 28-year-old Brian May was found by police walking away from the Wawa on North DuPont Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. and brought back to the Wawa. The clerk identified May as the suspect. May allegedly went into the store and asked for a pack of cigarettes before demanding money, pretending to have a gun. Once May got the money, he ran from the store. He was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise, but was later released on unsecured bond.