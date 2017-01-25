Milford Man Arrested For Throwing Plate

By Tyler Zulli -
107

A Milford man was arrested this week after a fight broke out at the Ruby Tuesday in town. 24-year-old Steven Price got into a shouting match with another person and, when things got heated, threw a ceramic plate at the victim. The victim was hit by the plate and had to go to an area hospital for treatment. Price was arrested two days later in a parking lot on North DuPont Highway. He was charged with second degree assault and terroistic threatening and is being held on $7500 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3.

SHARE
Previous articleDNREC Matching Grants
Next articleSalisbury To Get 50 Jobs
Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR