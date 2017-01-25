Milford Man Arrested For Throwing Plate

A Milford man was arrested this week after a fight broke out at the Ruby Tuesday in town. 24-year-old Steven Price got into a shouting match with another person and, when things got heated, threw a ceramic plate at the victim. The victim was hit by the plate and had to go to an area hospital for treatment. Price was arrested two days later in a parking lot on North DuPont Highway. He was charged with second degree assault and terroistic threatening and is being held on $7500 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3.