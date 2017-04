A Milford man was arrested after he attacked a woman this weekend. 29-year-old James Finney assaulted the woman in the parking lot of SITEL. When she was on the ground, he kept hitting her in the head. The woman was taken to Milford Memorial for her injuries. Two children were also at the scene during the fight, but weren’t hurt. Finney was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of children, but was released on $2,000 bond. He was given a no contact with the three.