Milford man clipped while walking down Rte 1

A Milford man is recooperating after being struck while walking down Route 1 on Saturday night. Delaware State Police say 41-year old David Cane was walking down Bay Road towards Milford Neck Road around 9:15 pm, when he was clipped by an SUV. Cane was treated on the spot for injuries before being taken to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital and then cited for failure to carry a light on a public roadway. The driver of the SUV and her passengers were unharmed and DSP spokesman Sgt Richard Bratz says that pedestrians should use caution when walking on or near roadways, and if using them at night, you must carry a flashlight for added safety.