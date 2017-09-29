Milford motel closing to clean house, renovate

A Milford motel many believe is a nuisance property is closing to undergo renovations. The Traveler’s Inn has been scrutinized in recent weeks as a place where prostitution, fights and drug deals occur, and Milford residents began circling a petition demanding it be closed. WBOC reporting the motel has reached a deal with city of Milford to close and undergo a $350,000 renovation. The owner, Jigar Patel, says the motel will put in a new surveillance system and clean out its staff to change the seedy reputation of the property. Mayor Brian Shupe says the closure is an ultimatum, and if the behavior in and around the motel does not change after the renovations, the property will be shuttered permanently.