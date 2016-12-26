Milford PD Investigating Strong Armed Robbery at CVS

Milford Police need your help to identify the suspect in a strong armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on North DuPont Boulevard just after noon on Saturday. Police say the female suspect entered with a school-age boy and tried to remove items from the shelves and leave the store. She was contacted by a store employee when the security system activated, but the woman pushed her way past an employee at the door to get out of the store with the boy. She drove off in a tan Ford F250. The suspect is 25 to 30 years old, 5’ 5” to 5’ 7” and 170 – 190 pounds with brown hair and wore a dark colored jacket and pants and light colored shirt. If you have information – contact Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.