Milford police arrest robbery suspect

Milford Police arrested a man for an attempted robbery that occurred last week. Last Thursday around 9:30 PM a person was walking in the area of Franklin and Marshall Streets when the suspect, identified as Jorge Romero, approached the victim, pulled out a knife, cut the victim, and tried to steal their possessions. The victim told Romero that he was going to call the police, which made Romero run off. The victim was transported to Milford Memorial Hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Then on Sunday Milford police got a call from the victim, who said he saw Romero at Walmart. Officers made contact with Romero, who was taken into custody. A subsequent search of revealed drug paraphernalia and shoplifted items from Walmart. Romero was arrested on a slew of charges and is currently being held on $69,000 secured bond.