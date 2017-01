The Milford Police need your help in locating a suspect that tried to break into a house on the 500 Block of McColley Street. The suspect tried to get into the house, but ran when he was spotted by the residence. He never got into the home, and no one inside was injured. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with an average build, wearing all gray clothing. Any information should be sent to the Milford Police or to Crime Stoppers.