Milford Police Looking For Suspicious Person

The Milford Police are looking for a man who asked a student from the Lulu Ross Elementary School if they wanted a ride home. The student ran, without talking to the man, back to the school, which immediately called the police. The man driving the two door, bright blue car was black, in his 20’s or early 30’s, wearing sunglasses, a black jacket and a blue shirt with the word grill on it, and was bald. He is believed to have left the area going westbound on Southeast 3rd Street. Any information on the driver should be sent to Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.

