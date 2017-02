The Milford Police are looking for the man who robbed the Wawa on North DuPont Highway late Tuesday night. The man went into the store just before midnight and told the clerk he had a gun, demanding money. He was given the cash and he ran from the store. He is a white man, 6’2”-6’3”, with a thin build. He was wearing glasses, a gray hoodie and dark colored pants. Anyone with information should contact the Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.