Milford Police Seek Assistance In Armed Robbery

The Milford Police need your help in finding a man connected with a armed robbery in Memorial Park late Sunday night. The man demanded money from the victim and showed a gun tucked in his waistband. The victim gave him his wallet before being hit once by the man, who ran toward Franklin Street. The suspect is black, 6 feet tall, with gray facial hair, wearing a dark brown jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should be sent to the Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.