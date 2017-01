An Ellendale man was arrested Wednesday after he was connected with a home robbery in Milford. 23-year-old Michael Foskey went into the home on Crestview Drive and stole car keys, electronics, tools, jewelry and a gun. He later returned for the car of the keys he took earlier. He was arrested later that day at a gas station in Woodside. Foskey was charged with burglary and multiple counts of theft, and is being held on $6000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26.