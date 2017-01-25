Military Academy Service Night

Do you or a family member have interest in attending one of the nation’s service academies? If so, an upcoming event in Dover may help. Senator Tom Carper will be hosting the 16th Annual US Service Academy Information Night, featuring representatives from the US Navy, Air Force, Merchant Marines, Army, Coast Guard and National Guard. The event is open to all middle and high school students, their families and teachers and counselors. The event will be held February 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Terry Campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Dover.