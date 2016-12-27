Military Bowl Live Stream: Watch Temple vs Wake Forest Online

Here’s how you can view the Military Bowl live from Annapolis, Maryland between Temple and Wake Forest on December 27.

The Temple Owls can consider the 2016 campaign a success. The Owls won 10 games for the second straight season, while head coach Matt Rhule departs for Baylor University for the same position. Even though the Owls lose their head coach, they qualify for a bowl game for the second consecutive season and won the American Athletic Conference Championship game this season as well.

The Owls went 7-1 in the AAC and 10-3 this season behind a strong defensive performance. They allowed 17.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the FBS. Temple ranks 23rd in the AP Poll since winning seven straight games entering their final game of the season. They will be led by interim head coach Ed Foley into their final game .

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons qualify for a bowl game for the first time since the 2009 season. However, the Demon Deacons lost the last three games of the season. They qualified for a bowl with their sixth victory on November 5, but they haven’t won a game since. Wake Forest is an improved team at 6-6 on the season, but there’s still work to be done in head coach Dave Clawson’s third season. They won one of their last six games to close out the regular season. Going forward, they’ll need to improve on the offensive side of the ball. The Demon Deacons averaged just 19.2 points per game this season, 121st in the FBS.

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman is entering its sixth season of sponsorship. It originally began as the EagleBank Bowl in 2008. Temple played in the EagleBawl Bowl back in 2009, they lost that game 30-21 to the UCLA Bruins. The last two Military Bowl games have been blowouts, with this year’s offering more of the same.

Here’s how you can watch the Military Bowl online.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Annapolis, MD

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch For: The Temple Owls can put up a lot of points and they play good defense, as evidence by their 34-10 win over Navy in the AAC Championship Game. They face a Wake Forest team that puts up just 19.2 points per game. The Owls secondary is second in the FBS this season allowing just 145 passing yards per game. They will be up for the challenge in shutting down the Wake Forest passing offense in what should be an easy victory.

Prediction – Temple 38 – Wake Forest 20

More from Saturday Blitz

This article originally appeared on