Miller Time Podcast Episode #169: London Calling

Jon Filet and Flave Dave discuss the Pacers’ trip to London, where the team will play Denver in its first regular season game overseas. They spend a healthy mount of time discussing jet lag vs. atmosphere, the awfulness that is the month of January, Indiana’s streaking offense, and whether or not any Nuggets would be a good fit for the Pacers. Also, Flava Dave gives some travel advice and Jon Filet swears he doesn’t have a hangover.

