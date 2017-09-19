Millionaire CEO slams neighbor Kathy Griffin in potty-mouthed tirade after cops called on his grandkids

Kathy Griffin’s millionaire neighbor reportedly went on an expletive-filled tirade against both her and her longtime boyfriend after the star called the LAPD to file a noise complaint over the weekend.

Griffin, who recently has come under fire in her professional life for a photo of her with a fake severed head of Donald Trump, seems to be having neighbor troubles at her Los Angeles home as well. On Saturday, she and her boyfriend, Randy Bick, reportedly called in a noise complaint on their neighbor, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger.

The Huffington Post, which first reported the story, says it obtained audio of the altercation from Bick himself from a security camera on their property. Bick claims that he called in the noise complaint after hours of excessive partying on Mezger’s property. After the police addressed the noise complaint, Mezger can be heard on the recording shouting homophobic expletives at Griffin and Bick, calling her a, “c–t,” ‘d–e,” mocking her shaved head and bringing up her recent controversy.

“Hey Randy, go f–k yourself. Seriously? You call on my grandkids at 9 o’clock? You’re not even the f—ing owner. You’re stuck with a f—ing bald d–e who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on,” Mezger can be heard shouting in the video. “Now you’re calling the cops? F–k you and f–k Kathy. You’re not our f—ing neighbor, you’re a f—ing a—–e.”

As People notes, Griffin shaved her head recently out of solidarity for her sister Joyce Griffin, who died of an undisclosed form of cancer last week. Mezger has been the CEO and chairman of KB Home since 2006, but has worked at the company since 1993, according to his biography on the company’s website.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for KB Home said that the audio recording in question appears to have been edited, but admits that it is Mezger speaking in the recording.

“Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper and the language he used. It does not reflect who he is or what he believes and he has apologized to Ms. Griffin in writing for using that language.”

Also in the statement, the spokesperson explained that Mezger claims a series of incidents involving he, Griffin and Bick led to the most recent heated exchange. He claims that this is not the first time that the police have been called by Griffin and Bick for noise complaints. This time, he took issue with the officer, who took no legal action, making his 4, 5 and 6-year old grandchildren feel uncomfortable.

“They were not screaming, they were just playing, with their mother and grandmother supervising.”

Representives for Griffin were not immediately available for comment or to confirm the apology.