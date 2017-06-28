SALISBURY, MD – In another low-scoring matchup, Hagerstown’s McKenzie Mills outdueled Delmarva’s Matthias Dietz as the Shorebirds bowed to the Suns 3-1 on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Mills (9-2) won his fifth straight start for the Suns (6-1, 44-32), allowing one run on four hits in seven innings. Dietz (0-7) took the hard-luck loss for the Shorebirds (4-3, 33-42), giving up two runs on six hits in 6.2 innings. He walked one and struck out five on a career-high 99 pitches. Hayden Howard earned his first save of the year with two scoreless innings.

With the game scoreless in the top of the fourth, Aldrem Corredor led off with a single. Daniel Johnson then clubbed an RBI triple to the gap in right center. Corredor, who was running on the pitch, scored easily. Sheldon Neuse then blooped a single into right to score Johnson and make it 2-0 Hagerstown.

The Shorebirds made their move in the bottom of the fifth. Alejandro Juvier took a pitch on the right shoulder with one out, and Ryan McKenna drew a four-pitch walk. Stuart Levy laced a single into right to load the bases, and Cole Billingsley lifted a deep flyball to left to score Juvier and make it 2-1. The run was the Shorebirds’ first since Sunday, breaking a 25-inning drought. Delmarva could only manage one run, though, as Chris Clare flew out to left to end the threat.

Hagerstown got that run back in the top of the eighth. Angelo La Bruna led off with a walk and moved up to third on a Corredor single two batters later. Johnson hit a sharp grounder to short, but the Shorebirds were late to turn the double play, and Johnson beat it out for an RBI fielder’s choice to give the game its final margin.

Delmarva got a runner on in the eighth, but Clare grounded into a double play to end the inning. In the ninth, Collin Woody hit a one-out single, and Frank Crinella took his place on a fielder’s choice. Gerrion Grim came up with the chance to tie the game, but he flew out to shallow left and the Shorebirds dropped their third straight.

In his first game down from High-A Frederick, Levy went 2-for-3 and threw out a pair of would-be basestealers. Billingsley went 1-for-4 with a single and sac fly.

Johnson continued his hot series by going 2-for-4 with a triple, stolen base, run, and two RBIs. Corredor went 2-for-4 with a run, while La Bruna scored and made a pair of fine defensive plays in the seventh.

The Shorebirds wrap up their eight-game homestand on Thursday night in the finale against the Suns as Jhon Peluffo (5-2, 3.38) takes on James Bourque (2-3, 5.17). First pitch is 7:05 p.m.