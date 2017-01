The Delaware State Police are looking into a bomb threat that was called into the Long Neck Elementary School on Thursday. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. when a robotic sounding voice call was sent to the school’s main office saying there was a bomb in the school. The school was placed on low-level lockdown until just before 2 p.m. when daily activities resumed. No suspect is known at this time. Any information should be sent to State Police or Crime Stoppers.