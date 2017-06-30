Millsboro company files for Coastal Zone Act permit

In mid-may Mountaire Farms applied for a Coastal Zone Act permit to expand its Millsboro processing plant. The Sussex County Post reporting the permit seeks to add a third kill line at the plant which would include a 5,300 square foot expansion of the current picking room. The expansion would increase production by about 18 percent, or 35 chickens per minute, and create 140 jobs. While not part of the 14 sites opening up from the new legislation, Mountaire Spokesman Mike Tirrell says that any expansion at their facility falls inside the Coastal Zone, which requires permiture from DNREC.