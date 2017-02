In an effort to demonstrate a commitment to a pro-business climate, the Millsboro Town Council has decided to cut building permit rates drastically. The Council voted unanimously to cut the Building Fund portion of permit rates by over 80 percent- from $2,600 to $500 per EDU. The total building permit fees will drop by about 25 percent. This could save you $25,000 or more for your building. The new rate will remain in place indefinitely. The rate will take effect on March 1.