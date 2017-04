A Millsboro man was arrested on drug charges after being reported as a suspicious person Sunday. Police were called to the area of Causey Avenue and Church Street to find a wanted 24-year-old Dustin Townsend sitting on a bench outside the Milford Post Office. He was wanted in Kent and Sussex Counties. Police searched him and found 44 bags of heroin .22 caliber ammo. He was charged with possession of drugs and weapons and is being held at SCI on $7,565 bond.