Millsboro Man Sentenced on Racketeering, Drug and Weapons Offenses

The man named as the leader of a criminal organization in Kent and Sussex Counties has pleaded guilty to racketeering, weapons and drug offenses. As a result of his plea, 32 year old DeAngleo McGlotten of Millsboro was immediately sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 18 months of probation. McGlotten was arrested during Operation Duck Hunt, where police seized over $170,000 in cash and over a kilo of heroin along with firearms, vehicles and properties.