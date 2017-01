The Millville woman who was hit by a car in Selbyville earlier this week has died from her injuries. 49-year-old Geralynn Ober was hit by 78-year-old Walter Stolz, of Ocean Pines, car when she was standing in the middle of the road, talking to a driver of another car. Stolz couldn’t stop in time, and sent Ober into the grass on the edge of the road. She was not wearing any reflective clothing, and poor weather condition and an unlit roadway may have been contributing factors in the crash.