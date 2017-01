More roadwork will done in two weeks to replace crossroad pipes in Millville. DelDOT announced Thursday that the work will close Burbage Road between Jones Road and Blackwater Road. The roadwork will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 6 and last until 7 p.m. Friday, February 10, pending weather. In the event of rain, work will be done beginning 7 a.m. Saturday, February 11 and last until 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 14. Detours will be posted.