Milos Raonic fights back, wins in 3 sets over Rafael Nadal

Milos Raonic defied historical odds and defeated Spaniard Rafael Nadal to advance further at the Brisbane International.

Milos Raonic is the world No. 3 in men’s singles tennis.

He is no one to take lightly in any match. Rafael Nadal, however, did have scorecard when it came to their career head to head matches.

Raonic edged the Spaniard in 3 sets. After dropping the first set to Nadal, the Canadian utilized his strong serve and forehand to bounce back and take a second set. He would go on to win a hard fought third set.

Referencing the second and third sets of the match, Raonic said that, “I started creating opportunities. I was dictating, which wasn’t necessarily the case at the beginning.”

Raonic is coming off of a fantastic 2016 season and hopes to win a major tournament on the 2017 tour. Early wins against top opponents will prepare him for the Grand Slams.

The Australian Open is now just weeks away. He will undoubtedly take full advantage of wins such as these heading into the major tournament.

The win puts a stop to an impressive first week of play for Nadal on the ATP World Tour. Both players are among the best in men’s tennis and they will likely meet each other again soon in the coming weeks.

Milos Raonic defeated Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He will now face the world No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals. Stay tuned for updates on the men’s singles semifinals and finals matches at the Brisbane International.

