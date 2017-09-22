Town of Milton, ACLU settle free speech lawsuit

In Milton a settlement has been reached between the town and the ACLU over a resident displaying political signs in her front yard. Earlier this year, the town tried to get Penny Nickerson to remove signs from her lawn that included messages like “Love Trumps Hate” and “No Ban, No Wall.” While signs promoting other issues are allowed on private property, political messages were restricted to the months leading up to and few weeks after elections. However, after the town demanded Nickerson remove her signs, the ACLU filed a lawsuit. Reports are that the settlement involved both the town changing its ordinance to allow political signs be displayed, and the town paid an undisclosed amount of money to the ACLU to cover their legal fees.