Milton Historic Society Night at the Museum

The Milton Historical Society is looking to give you a night later this month you won’t forget. The Night at the Museum Program will be a fun and educational event to bring the entire family to. The day begins at 4 p.m. with a presentation from Ron Whittington from the Delaware Humanities Speakers Bureau portraying William Owen of the 54th Massachusetts, the first black regiment to fight in the Civil War. Tours of the museum will begin at 5 and will be followed by dinner at 5:30 at the Milton Theater. The night will culminate with the movie Night at the Museum. The event is pay what you can and donations will be accepted. Sign up is required at www.historicmilton.org