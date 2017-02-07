Milwaukee Bucks D-League Team Will Reportedly Be In Oshkosh

After a longer-than-expected wait, the Milwaukee Bucks D-League team is set to be located in Oshkosh, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Milwaukee Bucks were supposed to announce where the franchise’s D-League team is going to be located back around Thanksgiving. Then the word was the announcement would come around Christmastime.

It’s now early February, but apparently the wait is finally over. According to Charles Gardner over at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks will officially announce that the D-League team will be located in Oshkosh on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

As documented here at Behind the Buck Pass back in December, the Oshkosh push was spearheaded by Greg Pierce and fueled by a strong response from the local community in favor of acquiring the team.

A large part of Oshkosh’s appeal was likely the fact that the stadium the team will play in will be privately financed by Pierce and the Fox Valley Professional Basketball group he started to begin the process of bringing the team to Oshkosh.

The announcement, which is set to take place at the Oshkosh Community YMCA at 3 p.m. central time, according to a press release from the Bucks, is officially to make a “major team announcement.” The announcement will be followed by a youth basketball clinic that will include former Bucks Vin Baker, Bob Dandridge, Desmond Mason, Sidney Moncrief and Fred Roberts.

Later in the evening, the players will be at a viewing party for that night’s Bucks game against the Miami Heat, reportedly when Khris Middleton will return to action. The viewing party is set to take place at The Bar in Oshkosh.

In addition to the Bucks legends, some of the team’s current brass will be in Oshkosh for the announcement. General manager John Hammond and president Peter Feigin will join Pierce, Oshkosh mayor Steve Cummings and Oshkosh city manager Mark Rohloff at the announcement.

According to Gardner, the team will begin play in the 2017-18 D-League season and be housed in a new arena. The NBA D-League schedule typically begins in November, leaving just nine months for the completion said arena.

Stay tuned for additional updates on the D-League team over the next few days, as we’ll be covering everything related to the exciting developments as they come out.

