Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Brogdon Second in Rookie of the Year Race?

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 12/28/16

Milwaukee Bucks: Ball Movement is the Key to Success (read here): Ti Windisch wrote that although the Bucks are among the league’s leaders in assists, there’s still room for them to do even better. I guess they listened too, as the Bucks had a season-high 36 assists in Wednesday’s win.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 28 at Detroit Pistons (read here): Ti Windisch also looked ahead to the game against the Pistons, sharing his keys for both teams and our staff predictions too.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 12/28/16

NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Joel Embiid seems like a season-long lock at No.1 (read here): Ananth Pandian of CBS Sports is probably right in viewing Joel Embiid as a virtual certainty for ROTY, but behind him, Malcolm Brogdon continues to cement his place as the likely runner-up.

Bucks 119, Pistons 94: No letdown this time (read here): Dana Gauruder of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recapped the action from Wednesday’s dominant win over the Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Every NBA team’s best logo of all-time (and their worst too) (read here): Andrew Lynch of Fox Sports ranks the best and worst logos of all-time for every team, with the Bucks ranking quite favorably (except for the purple).

