Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Reactions Roll In To Jabari Parker News

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as reactions to the Jabari Parker injury news dominate the Bucks’ world.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 2/9/17

Milwaukee Bucks: 5 Biggest Questions Following Jabari Parker Injury News (read here): I looked at some of the most pressing questions and concerns for both the Bucks and Jabari following the injury news.

Win In 6 Podcast #101: A Year Without Jabari Parker (read here): Jordan Treske and I recorded an emergency podcast to offer up our instant reactions, and attempt to talk through it all as a form of therapy.

Milwaukee Bucks: Jabari Parker Tears ACL, Will Miss 12 Months (read here): I rounded up the news as it broke including details of the team’s statement, and quotes from Jason Kidd and journalists on hand at the announcement at team practice.

Milwaukee Bucks Twitter Mailbag: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend (read here): Tim Wray answered questions from our Twitter followers in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Miami Heat game and immediately after Jabari had gone down.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss to Miami Heat (read here): Jordan Treske looked back on the Heat game to highlight some of his key takeaways from the action that night.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 106-88 Loss To Miami Heat (read here): I also reflected on that game, grading the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Miami Heat.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 2/9/17

Bucks’ Jabari Parker suffers torn ACL; team expects 12-month recovery period (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports on Jabari Parker’s knee injury, getting the reactions of coach Jason Kidd and guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Struggling Bucks, Jabari Parker facing tough road (read here): Steve Aschburner of NBA.com who has written regularly on the Bucks this season offers his perspective on Jabari’s injury and gifts us with a phenomenal new hashtag: #BemoanThePresent.

The Awakening of Jabari Parker (read here): The Ringer’s Jordan Ritter Conn wrote an outstanding long form feature on Jabari’s path to the NBA, his attitude and his outspoken-ness which is all the more reassuring and heartbreaking in light of the unfortunate timing of its release.

