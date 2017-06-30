Milwaukee Bucks free-agency primer

Both big men had player options for the 2017-18 season and both Monroe and Hawes opted-in. For Monroe, that meant getting a base salary of $17,885,175 this upcoming season (can you blame him for picking up his option?), which will be the second-highest salary on the Bucks behind Giannis’ Antetokounmpo, whose $100 million deal kicks in with an over $22 million salary in 2017-18. Milwaukee will have five players scheduled to make $10 million or more this season (also Khris Middleton, John Henson and Mirza Teletovic). Hawes’ player option will give him $6,021,175. Yes, you can say “trade (insert player here)” to create cap room, but that will depend on another team wanting said player and having the cap room.

Leon Halip Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports