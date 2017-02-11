Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Feb. 11 at Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks took an L last night. Can they bounce back when the team travels to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Saturday?

The Milwaukee Bucks look like they need to take a few weeks to sort things out and find themselves. Unfortunately that’s not exactly an option, considering the Indiana Pacers are waiting in Indianapolis to play the Bucks on Saturday night.

Milwaukee is 1-0 against Indiana this season, although their last match-up against this team feels like it happened a decade ago. Both the Pacers and Bucks are completely different teams at this point.

Indiana is currently holding onto the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, and after a hot streak that saw the Pacers win seven straight games they’re cooled down a bit, losing their last two straight.

Those losses came to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Washington Wizards in Washington though, meaning Indiana wasn’t exactly getting beat by the Los Angeles Lakers. This team has rebounded nicely after a rough start, and the playoffs are obviously the goal for the Pacers.

The Bucks are one of the teams hoping to leap up and knock Indiana out of a spot. Even if it looks like Milwaukee is more likely to head to the lottery than the postseason, this game has importance to a potential season-saving comeback for the Bucks.

To find out how that could happen–and how it probably won’t–we’ll look at major keys for both of the teams playing on Saturday night. After that it’s time to scout a Pacer to watch, followed by some score predictions about the game.

Major Key For Milwaukee: Find A Secondary Scorer

The Bucks need somebody besides Giannis Antetokounmpo to step up going forward. The Greek Freak had 41 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Bucks still got stomped for most of that game.

It doesn’t have to necessarily be one player–on Friday Malcolm Brogdon and Michael Beasley recorded 18 and 15 points, respectively. That’s great, but those are bench players. The real problem is finding another scorer in the starting five.

The other four starters combined for 20 points against Los Angeles. That’s not even half of what Giannis put up. Although Matthew Dellavedova was a nice fit for Milwaukee’s original starting five, he, Tony Snell, Thon Maker and John Henson aren’t capable of scoring enough to keep up with other teams.

Either some of those players need to step up their scoring output, or a lineup change has to be made. Giannis is great, but he can’t keep up with entire teams by himself. It’ll get harder and harder for him to score if defenses know they can ignore the other Bucks on the floor.

Major Key For Indiana: Defend Without Fouling

Giannis almost dragged the Bucks back into the game on Friday, in large part thanks to him drawing contact and getting to the free throw line consistently. The Pacers will need Paul George, Myles Turner and company to play good defense against the Greek Freak, but they need to find ways to do so cleanly.

When Indiana lets opponents take 20 or fewer foul shots in a game this season, the Pacers are 12-4. When they let the other team get to the line 30 or more times, the Pacers are 3-8.

The Bucks took 31 foul shots last night and lost, so even if they get to the line a ton a victory isn’t guaranteed. Milwaukee did turn a blowout into a somewhat close game via free throws though, so getting to the line often plus actually defending the opposing team could be a winning formula for the Bucks.

It’s essentially hopeless to ask a defense to guard Giannis well without guarding him, but Turner is a hell of a player, as is Paul George. Sometimes it’s important for a team to pick their spots–if he’s right at the rim already, fouling Giannis isn’t all that helpful.

Player To Watch: Paul George

Paul George is clearly the best Pacer, although it should be noted that Indiana’s recent uptick in performance has a lot to do with his teammates playing better ball too. Jeff Teague, especially, has been much better than he was earlier in the season in the past few weeks.

PG-13 is the premier Pacer though. He’s averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game around 36 minutes played, which is actually a somewhat worse season than his last in terms of overall production.

Where George hasn’t been worse is in terms of efficiency. He’s hitting 45.4 percent of his field goals and 37.9 percent of his threes, good enough for a career-high true shooting percentage of 57.6.

Watching George and Giannis face off should be one of the most fun parts about Saturday’s game. Giannis always gets up when he faces off with a premier forward, and Paul George is certainly one of the NBA’s best to line up at the small forward position.

Finale

Although plenty of Bucks fans are already preparing to push Milwaukee’s tank for the rest of this season, the team is still in-between either a tank effort or a playoff push. Milwaukee is 3.5 games from the fourth spot in the lottery, and 2.0 games back from the eighth seed in the East.

With exactly 30 games left to play, there’s tons of time for the Bucks to head in either direction still. Being caught in no-man’s land and ending the season just out of the playoffs is still an option too–the team probably won’t actually try to tank, not with Giannis playing the way he’s been playing.

The next few weeks will determine how the Bucks–and their fans–view the rest of the season. If they limp into the All-Star Break, the 2017 NBA Draft will be what Milwaukee has to look forward to. If the Bucks can beat the Pacers and build some momentum, sneaking into a low seed is still in play.

Predictions and Leaderboard:

Adam Coffman: Bucks by 3 — 30-22, 612 point differential

Rohan Katti: Pacers by 7 — 29-23, 652 point differential

Lukas Harkins: Bucks by 2 — 28-24, 608 point differential

Ti Windisch: Bucks by 4 — 28-24, 618 point differential

Adam McGee: Pacers by 12 — 28-24, 698 point differential

Tim Wray: Pacers by 9 — 27-25, 615 point differential

Tom Pheister: Pacers by 5 — 27-25, 700 point differential

Jordan Treske: Pacers by 10 — 26-26, 706 point differential

The game is on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

