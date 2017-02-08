Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton Set To Return Ahead Of Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks may get wing Khris Middleton back from injury sooner than expected. Can he help their late-season playoff push?

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season off in the worst way, with a key rotation player going down with a serious injury. Khris Middleton suffered a torn hamstring, an injury serious enough for a projected recovery time of six to eight months.

From the date of his injury in mid-September, that put Middleton’s return around the middle of March at the earliest and May at the latest.

For a team hoping to compete for a playoff berth this season, the loss of one of their best players seemed to be an instant death certificate for their postseason hopes.

Although hard to remember given the seasons Giannis Antetokounmpo and and Jabari Parker are having, Khris Middleton had the best season of any Buck each of the last two years.

During Milwaukee’s surprising run to the sixth seed in 2015, he was the team’s most consistent offensive force and led the team in scoring in the playoffs.

Last season Middleton was the only player immune to the Bucks’ regression, putting up strong numbers despite Milwaukee stumbling to a 12th-place finish. He led the Bucks in scoring for the season, filling the stat sheet during a career year.

Surrounded by length and upside, Middleton was the one who had already put it all together. Antetokounmpo and Parker have made the leap this season, but it was a leap Middleton had already made.

This season was at first one of bitter disappointment at the loss of Middleton, followed by pure joy at the breakout of All-Star starter Antetokounmpo.

Gritty wins and close losses against the elites of the league–the Cavaliers and Warriors–showed the Bucks had the size and upside to be a player in the postseason.

But a tough 2017 has the Bucks sputtering into February, losing eight of their last 12 games. After fighting into the playoff field, the Bucks are now on the outside looking in.

With a recent center swap unlikely to change their fortunes, Milwaukee is counting on Middleton to boost them over the edge and into the postseason.

Whether fueled by Milwaukee’s recent skid or simply the result of modern medicine and a resilient player putting everything right ahead of schedule, Khris Middleton is set to return to the court Wednesday night when the Bucks host the Miami Heat, at least six weeks ahead of schedule.

Khris Middleton will come off bench vs. Miami and play 15-20 minutes, coach Jason Kidd said, — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) February 7, 2017

The question is whether the Khris Middleton of the last two seasons is the one who will return to the court this week. A plus-minus darling, the 6’8″ shooting guard ranked 10th and 20th respectively the last two seasons in ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus.

Even amid the turmoil of last season Middleton ranked 14th in RPM wins, with every single player ranked above him an All-Star this season.

Khris Middleton shot 39.6 percent from long-range last season, setting career marks in points, assists, steals, and three-pointers made. He was similarly available, playing in 79 games for the second season in a row.

If Middleton can return at or near his level of play last season, he will make a major impact for a Milwaukee team in need of a jolt.

That isn’t to say the Bucks are as dependent on Middleton as they have been in recent seasons. Last year he was the only starter to hit more than 30 triples; this season four starters and seven players overall have reached that mark through 50 games.

In addition to the maturation of players such as Antetokounmpo and Parker, the organization targeted shooting last offseason in adding players such as Matthew Dellevadova and Mirza Teletovic.

That allowed the Bucks to move up from their last-place finish in 2016 in three-pointers made to 24th this season despite the loss of their best outside shooter.

Milwaukee is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, one game back of both Detroit and Charlotte for the eighth. They boast the East’s eighth-best point differential and even without Middleton are projected to finish ninth in the conference.

A modest bump from his return could be enough to lift them into the postseason.

But the Bucks are not looking simply for a modest bump, but rather a real playoff run. By sliding Tony Snell into a reserve role, Middleton’s return can shore up both the first and second units.

With a relatively soft portion of their schedule ahead (nine of 15 opponents below .500), Milwaukee can both add wins and shake off the rust of 50 games played without their star wing.

Khris Middleton is not going to turn Milwaukee into a championship contender this season. What he brings in the short term is the chance to make the playoffs and show a committed fan base this team is building towards something great.

Long term, Middleton is exactly the sort of player who fits perfectly around a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Middleton and the Bucks take the first steps towards being the team they should have been this season.

