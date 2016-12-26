Milwaukee Bucks: Trading Greg Monroe Would Tank The Bucks

Although the team has reportedly longed to deal Greg Monroe for practically a year now, the Milwaukee Bucks would struggle without the Moose.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to trade Greg Monroe for a long while now, according to various reports. Just on Monday, a new report alleging the Bucks are still interested in trading Monroe came out.

The reasoning for the deal is obvious, although it’s much less obvious than it was a few months ago. Monroe makes more than any other Buck this season, and only Giannis Antetokounmpo will make more than him next year, should Monroe opt in to the last year of his deal.

Monroe’s salary combined with the money that John Henson and Miles Plumlee will make over the next four years is a ton, especially considering none of those three can share the court at the same time, and that none of them are in Milwaukee’s big three.

Although without Khris Middleton for the season, Greg Monroe really is in the Bucks big three at the moment. Monroe is tied for second on the Bucks in offensive rating, with the same mark as Jabari Parker and only Giannis ahead of them both.

Moose is second in total wins added, second in defensive wins added, third in offensive wins added and second in PER. The only players to rate above him in those statistics are Jabari and Giannis.

In addition to the advanced numbers, Monroe is fourth on the team in points per 36 minutes, first in rebounds per 36 minutes, fourth in assists per 36 minutes, first in steals per 36 minutes and third in blocks per 36 minutes. He’s doing literally everything at a high level for the Bucks.

In the 520 minutes Moose has played this year, Milwaukee has outscored the opposition by an astounding 10.3 points per 100 possessions. That’s even better than the team’s net rating with Giannis on the floor.

Monroe hasn’t just been good, he’s been essential. Without starting a single game, Greg Monroe has become one of the most important Bucks on the team. He’s also making other players better–according to this piece by Charles Gardner, rookie Malcolm Brogdon has a bond on the floor with Monroe that helps both players to be better.

It’s not just Brogdon who benefits from Moose’s presence, though. When he’s on the floor, the Bucks have a true shooting percentage of 58.4, the highest on-court mark any Buck has. The only team to sport a better true shooting percentage than that this season is the Golden State Warriors.

When Monroe is on the floor, the Bucks have a better true shooting percentage than every team except for the Warriors, who have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. That’s ridiculous.

Without Monroe the Bucks have a true shooting percentage of 53.4, which would be tied for 22nd with the Phoenix Suns. The extra crazy thing is that Monroe is making less of his two-point shots than typical for him.

It’s not been his scoring that’s been so beneficial, as much as it has been his defense and passing. Monroe looks like a completely different player this season. His defensive intensity is better than ever, leading to the best plays for the Bucks–fast breaks.

Watch Monroe anticipate and pick off a pass from Bradley Beal, work to recover the ball, then dish it ahead to Jabari for an easy two points.

Kyrie Irving is one of the best finishers in the NBA–he proved that by finishing the Warriors off on Christmas Day. Here’s Monroe defending him one-on-one and ultimately stuffing his shot attempt.

In addition to his defense, Monroe is helping more on offense as well. Moose is making more of his mid-range jumpers than ever before, which is a way to help with spacing without needing to shoot threes.

When Giannis drives and draws double teams, having a reliable shooter at the center position to make shots like these does a ton for Milwaukee’s offense.

Monroe has, essentially, reinvented himself as a player. Both the Bucks and the NBA in general have shifted away from needing low-post scorers who can’t do other things, so Monroe too has shifted.

Despite spending his entire career playing a certain way, Monroe has learned to change. In this piece by Steve Aschburner on NBA.com from the preseason, the Moose says as much.

“Uh … for sure it’s not what I envisioned when I came,” said Monroe, who does enjoy his Bucks teammates and who praised Kidd and the coaches’ communication. “But like I say, you just have to adjust. I have to take advantage of my time on the court and try to be as productive as I can. And try to help our team win by doing the things they want me to do while I’m on the court. That’s what I’m focused on. Most everything else will take care of itself as long as I focus on playing.”

He’s certainly done a lot to help the Milwaukee Bucks win games this season. Instead of becoming bitter and staying the same, Monroe has slimmed down, gotten strides better on the defensive end, and anchored Milwaukee’s bench.

The only reason to trade him now would be for salary purposes, and that’s only a reason because of the ludicrous deal given to Miles Plumlee in free agency. The Bucks don’t have Monroe on a bargain contract, but for the production he provides it’s not exactly a horrible deal either.

A Greg Monroe trade at this stage would be more in line with owning the future than trying to win now. The Bucks are in a position to make the playoffs and maybe give a team there real trouble, but that’s dependent on Monroe.

If the franchise truly wants to compete this season, Monroe can’t be traded. He’s been essential to Milwaukee’s early success. It’s likely no coincidence the lowly Miami Heat stomped the Bucks in a 23 point rout in the one game Monroe didn’t play in this season.

Trading Monroe to “fix” the mistake of paying Plumlee so much wouldn’t right a wrong. It would double down on the error made.

The idea of trading Moose, much like the image many casual fans still have of him as a post player and nothing more, is outdated.

