Mindy Kaling is expecting a baby girl

Get ready for Mindy Kaling’s mini-me!

The 38-year-old actress is expecting a baby girl, according to multiple reports.

Kaling, who has kept details of her personal life, including the father of her baby, on the downlow, opened up about her pregnancy for the first time last month, revealing on “Sunday Today” that she’s “excited” to become a mom.

“It’s so unknown to me,” she shared. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands.'”

“The Mindy Project” star also revealed that she hopes to be the same kind of parents her mom, Swati Roysircar, was to her growing up.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she recalled of Roysircar, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. If I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Kaling’s “Mindy Project”co-star, Ed Weeks, told Us Weekly on Friday that he and the rest of the cast couldn’t be more excited to meet her baby girl.

“We were so thrilled for her… The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own,” he said.

“It’s a lot a lot. When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read,” he continued. “I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.”