Minneapolis police officer shoots two dogs in backyard, video shows

Surveillance video captured a Minneapolis police officer shooting two dogs in a home’s backyard on Saturday while responding to a burglary alarm at the residence.

The incident occurred on the northern side of the city after police were called to Jennifer LeMay’s home due to an activated burglary alarm, according to the Star Tribune.

The home’s surveillance video captured an officer standing in the backyard of the residence when a white dog, Ciroc, begins to approach him. The officer backs away from the dog, who is wagging its tail, and shoots the canine.

The white dog limps away and another dog, named Rocko, is seen approaching the same officer but is shot a few times before running away. The officer waits a few moments before climbing the fence out of the yard.

LeMay’s two teenaged daughters were at the residence when the incident occurred. One of the daughters accidentally set off the alarm, prompting police presence.

The girls said that police did not knock on the front door to alert them of their presence but walked around the property to investigate. The officers alerted the teenagers that they were there after the dogs were shot.

The family did not seek medical help immediately because they were reportedly told that “animal control” would be there shortly, but they never came, LeMay said.

LeMay posted the video on her Facebook page with a caption: “mpls (Minneapolis) finest shooting my dogs that weren’t attacking or charging at him!”

Later, LeMay posted multiple photos of the injured Staffordshire terriers with an update stating that they are alive, but will require thousands of dollars for their medical treatment. Ciroc was shot in the jaw while Rocko was shot in his shoulder, face and side.

“We are aware of the recent incident involving MPD officers responding to an audible residential burglary alarm and while at this call an MPD officer discharged their firearm, striking two dogs belonging to the homeowner,” Corey Schmidt, a Minneapolis Police spokesman, told the Star Tribune. “Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation. We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer’s body camera video.”

“My dogs were doing their job on my property,” LeMay said. “We have a right to be safe in our yard.”