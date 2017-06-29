This suspect headed directly to jail — without ever passing go or collecting $200.

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said that a man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, tried to avoid arrest using a “Get Out of Jail Free” Monopoly card.

According to authorities, officers pulled over a car registered to someone wanted on a warrant and saw that a passenger was not wearing a seat-belt.

Deputies ran the passenger’s ID and learned that he was wanted on a controlled substance warrant, news station KARE reported.

When they searched his person, officers found the ace up his sleeve: the Monopoly card.

The resourceful suspect told officers that he kept the board game card handy “just in case.”

Unfortunately for him, police did not accept his Monopoly card and took him to an actual jail.

His bail was set at $5,000, according to KMSP — in real money, not Monopoly cash.

Deputies shared the story on Facebook and said they gave the man an “A” for effort.

