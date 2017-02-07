Minnesota offense running Wild on west

Less than a year after finishing as one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild are distant front-runners to lead the conference in goals.

The Minnesota Wild rank third in the NHL at 3.33 goals per game, trailing only the Pittsburgh Penguins (3.57) and New York Rangers (3.37).

The No. 2-ranked team in the west — the Winnipeg Jets — is averaging just 2.89 goals per game.

It’s the result of a balanced offense that features a league-leading five 15-goal scorers just a week after the All-Star break.

Eric Staal, Mikko Koivu, Jason Zucker lead the Wild in scoring with 16 goals, followed by Mikael Granlund with and Nino Niederreiter with 15 and Charlie Coyle with 13.

The Wild had just five 15-goal scorers last season, while Zach Parise led the team with 25 goals.

They’re on pace for nine such scorers this year, with Coyle, Parise, Chris Stewart and Erik Haula all in line to crack the 15-goal barrier.

Player GP G A PTS PP SH Shooting % Eric Staal 51 16 26 42 2 1 12.4 Mikko Koivu 50 16 22 38 2 0 18.8 Jason Zucker 51 16 22 38 1 0 15.4 Mikael Granlund 51 15 33 48 2 2 13.8 Nino Niederreiter 51 15 21 36 6 0 14.2 Charlie Coyle 51 13 25 38 4 0 13.5 Chris Stewart 51 11 3 14 0 0 21.2 Zach Parise 42 10 14 24 3 0 8 Erik Haula 41 10 7 17 0 0 13.3

Statistics courtesy of STATS LLC and Hockey-Reference.com