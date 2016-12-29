36.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Minnesota officer reinstated after being fired for video

Minnesota officer reinstated after being fired for video

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
18

RICHFIELD, Minn. –  An arbitrator has reinstated a Minnesota police officer who was fired after a Twitter video appeared to show him hitting a Somali-American teen last year.

Richfield police say the arbitrator reversed Nate Kinsey’s termination Wednesday.

More on this…

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and a special prosecutor reviewed the case and declined to charge Kinsey. But the 10-year department veteran was fired after an internal investigation.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne says the city’s weighing appeal options.

Sean Gormley, executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Services, the union representing Kinsey, says he’s pleased with the arbitrator’s decision and that the incident “illustrates the pitfalls of jumping to conclusions based on partial video and audio recordings.”

In the cellphone video on Twitter, an officer tells a 19-year-old to leave Adams Hill Park. The teen says the officer pushed and hit him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB