Minnesota Timberwolves free-agency primer

The NBA salary cap will increase from $94 million last season to a projected $99 million in 2017-18. Minnesota has four players that are: Shabazz Muhammad, Brandon Rush, Adreian Payne and Omri Casspi.

Muhammad is the biggest name the Wolves will potentially lose. Traded to the Wolves on draft night in 2013, Bazz has emerged as a sparkplug off the bench in four seasons. But the 24-year-old has stated several times that he wants to start, which will not happen in Minnesota now that Butler’s in the mix. The other three (Rush, Payne and Casspi) didn’t make much of an impact in their stints with the organization.

If all four players depart, the Timberwolves will have somewhere around $19 million to work with in free agency. A trade of Ricky Rubio, which appears imminent, would give Minnesota another $14 million in cap space.

