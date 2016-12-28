Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Denver Nuggets come back to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season. Can the Nuggets take a 2-0 lead in the series Wednesday night?

In their last game, the Denver Nuggets held off the Los Angeles Clippers who were behind by 17 points at halftime. The Nuggets won 106-102, but the Clippers were without their top three scorers. It wasn’t the best win, but it was a win, nonetheless.

Now Denver faces the Timberwolves who are fresh off a win against the Atlanta Hawks. Minnesota, like Denver, have won three of their last five games.

Many people thought the Timberwolves would be the young team battling for a playoff spot this season. Instead it is the Nuggets who are one game behind the Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot. Although, the Timberwolves are only three games behind the Nuggets and there is plenty of season left to be played.

The Timberwolves main contributor this season is Karl Anthony-Towns, who leads the Wolves in scoring and rebounding. Andrew Wiggins is not far behind KAT in scoring as he averages 21.7 points per game compared to KAT’s 22.2 points per game.

The last time the Nuggets and Wolves met Mike Malone was still flirting with the Jurkic lineup. Nikola Jokic only played a total of 14 minutes in that meeting. Now, Jokic has been on a tear. The Serbian scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win against the Clippers. He also played 32 minutes in that game.

This is a much different team from the team in early November. Another important factor is that the Nuggets were without Gary Harris and Will Barton in that meeting.

The Nuggets will have a better defender in Gary Harris this time around, as well as an additional scoring threat in Will Barton. Also, the game will also be played at the Pepsi Center instead of the Target Center.

Both teams are healthy for Wednesday’s match-up, so this will be a true showing of what these teams of the future are made of. Hopefully the Nuggets don’t throw a lead away like they did against the Clippers and Hawks.

Do you think the Nuggets or the Timberwolves are the better young team? Is it too early to tell? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter!

