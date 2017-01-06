Minnesota Vikings 2016 regular season superlatives

The writers from The Viking Age came together to offer some superlatives for a few members of the 2016 Minnesota Vikings.

Not every player deserves an award at the end of each season, but almost every player is worthy of some sort of superlative.

Now whether or not that superlative is positive or negative is up to that player and how he performed during the year. For the 2016 Minnesota Vikings, there was a good amount to choose from on both sides of the spectrum.

So who were the lucky ones on the Vikings’ roster to be selected for this illustrious list?

Most likely to continue tackling until his arms fall off

Eric Kendricks, linebacker

Fans of football have seen many great Hollywood pictures based on the sport over the years. Great films like Any Given Sunday, Rudy, or Remember the Titans are remembered for their amazing drama and realistic portrayal of the sport.

However, we won’t be talking about one of those.

In the comedy sports movie The Waterboy, Bobby Boucher (played by Adam Sandler) needs some help to get motivated to make tackles after showing hesitation to give big hits to his opponents and bring them down. His coach tells him to picture all the people who were mean to him in the past to give him, “tackling fuel.”

Linebacker Eric Kendricks must have a huge tank to contain all the tackling fuel he can hold. During the 2016 season, he led the team with 109 combined tackles, including 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The debate may continue on whether or not water sucks or Gatorade is better, but there should be no arguments when it comes to the tackling efficiency of Kendricks. The young, athletic linebacker has a very bright future ahead of him in the middle for the Minnesota Vikings.

– Adam Carlson

Most likely to be job hunting on Craigslist this offseason

T.J. Clemmings, offensive tackle

Few players in the history of the Minnesota Vikings have ever had as poor of a season that Clemmings had for the team in 2016. But he was not entirely to blame for his struggles.

Clemmings was one of the rare offensive lineman for the Vikings this year that did not have to miss time due to injury. So due to his so-called versatility, Minnesota moved the kid around on the line more than necessary.

Unsuprisingly, Clemmings was able to really settle into one position and struggled all season long. If he ends up being lucky enough to be on the Vikings’ roster in 2017, he should think about doing some investing in the stock market as well next year.

– Adam Patrick

Most likely to set up a couch on the sideline

Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver

The cold steel of the bench can be an unforgiving place to sit for three hours every Sunday, but that’s exactly what rookie Laquon Treadwell was forced to do this season. Despite all the hype that surrounded the receiver when the Vikings drafted him in the first round of the draft last April, Treadwell was little more than an afterthought for the team.

He failed to earn a spot in the Vikings main rotation, making it onto the field for just 80 offensive snaps the whole year.

To put his disappointing season into perspective, 35 rookie receivers finished with more catches than him, and 12 rookie receivers recorded more touchdowns than he had receptions (1). The Saints’ Michael Thomas, who the Vikings passed on to grab Treadwell, ended the year with more receptions (92) than Treadwell had offensive snaps.

Despite being the fourth receiver chosen, Treadwell finished the season as one of the worst in the class. Given how much time he spent watching the games from the sideline, we figured he should have at least set up a nice couch and gotten comfortable.

All isn’t lost for the former All-American, however, as he’ll have every chance to succeed next year. If the unique blend of size, strength, and technique that initially caught the Vikings’ eye can start translating to the field, Treadwell should spend a lot less time on the sideline.

– Josh Zinger

Least likely to make the Olympics as a high jumper

Linval Joseph, defensive tackle

No one is really sure what Joseph was thinking when he thought he could hurdle the opposing blockers on a field goal try during Minnesota’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But he did it and it seemed to be the start of the giant snowball that led to the Vikings being embarrassed by the Colts in front of their home crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota has stated that they never instructed their 328 pound defensive tackle to do what he did (go figure) and even Joseph said that he was just trying to jump straight up in the air and not over anyone. In other words, either a player or a coach made a bad call and does not want to own up to it due to what ended up happening on the field.

– AP

Most likely to send Rick Spielman a thousand texts between now and the draft

Sam Bradford, quarterback

The offensive line was a disaster this year. The Vikings allowed the seventh most quarterback hits in the league this year with 102. Given just how poorly the blocking looked at times, Minnesota is lucky that the number wasn’t far higher.

Thanks to Sam Bradford’s lightning-fast release, the short passing game, and the blocking efforts of the tight ends, the Vikings were often able to scheme around the poor pass protection.

Still, Bradford rarely had more than a couple of seconds to throw and looked like he feared for his life more often than not during games. Given his injury history, Minnesota was very lucky that he made it through the year in one piece.

While injuries played a huge role in the line’s awful performance, the Vikings will clearly need an influx of talent upfront if Bradford is to remain in one piece next year as well.

For that reason, Sam Bradford might feel compelled to send general manager Rick Spielman a text or two (or 1,000) pleading with him to pick a few extra guys upfront during free agency and the draft. Given the dire situation, there is certainly no shame in begging.

– JZ

Least likely to gain two yards when you only need one

Matt Asiata, running back

Although his play has improved a bit in each of his five seasons with the Vikings, Asiata has continued to be known in his career as a short-yardage running back. Now this does not necessarily mean the team uses him in short-yardage situations, but it instead refers to the short amount of yardage he gains with the ball in his hands.

With Adrian Peterson lost for most of the season, Asiata saw a lot more time on the field than what was probably planned by Minnesota.

Even though he managed to lead the team in rushing touchdowns in 2016, the running back barely managed to gain three yards per carry this year. Of his six scores this season, four of them came on one-yard runs.

– AP

Most likely to make someone’s head explode

Xavier Rhodes, cornerback

There is no denying that Rhodes has come a long way as a cornerback. At one time, he looked like a young man who struggled to play disciplined defense and was often flagged for penalties, but has turned into a top level talent.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t be frustrating as all heck.

During the game between Minnesota and the New York Giants in Week 4, Rhodes got into the head of the Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. so badly that he was visibly shaken up and questions of his mental state became a hot debate topic for most NFL analysts.

However, it isn’t just the opponents that get frustrated. Rhodes himself had a minor meltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, forcing the team to calm him down on the sidelines.

He would return to the game, but seemed to not be himself after that. The Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions in overtime caused frustration as well, but not to the same level as the Jacksonville game.

Finally, it might actually be Rick Spielman’s head that explodes when the Vikings have to pay Rhodes like a top NFL cornerback. With his age and resume, he would earn a huge payday if he hits the open market, but the team can’t allow that to happen.

– AC

