Minnesota Vikings Devolution Hints Toward Greater Problems

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was a miracle worker early in 2016, but he may have lost control in the end.

The latest thing to talk about regarding the Minnesota Vikings is the freelancing by the secondary players, resulting in Jordy Nelson completely demolishing the Vikes in a key game that ultimately led to the team missing the playoffs. This was a continued trend for the Vikings who have collapsed to 7-8 following a 5-0 start.

It’fs tough for any head coach to retain control of his team in such a monumental collapse and head coach Mike Zimmer has done an admirable job. Just getting the team to 5-0 with so many injuries on the offensive line, to the starting quarterback, and to the stud running back was a testament to his resolve and ability. But after a 2-8 record in the ensuing 10 games, it’s understandable that he may have lost some control.

The report that it was veteran cornerback Terence Newman—who has been with Zimmer when he coached the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals before Minnesota—who led the decision to ignore Zimmer’s plans is particularly damaging as a result. Cameron DaSilva, writing for Fox Sports, is quick to note:

It’s strange to see a veteran with a seemingly good relationship with his coach go completely against him on the field.

Newman, one of the oldest players in the NFL, has been stellar for Zimmer through his tenure with the Vikings. Zimmer has been able to rely on Newman and help him mold the Vikings into a defense he can be proud of. Seeing Newman completely disregard the plan of his head coach (and convince other players to go along with it) is concerning for the Vikes and the future control Zimmer may have over the team and the trust the team may have in him.

More from NFL Spin Zone

This could all be swept under the rug when the terrible 2016 season ends and everybody goes back to 0-0, but it shouldn’t be completely ignored. Some coaches are able to retain control while others may start to lose control as the team unravels around him like the Vikings have done in 2016. With only one win in the last five games, the Vikings certainly don’t have any momentum built up for the next season.

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick was quick to note that the “Mutiny in Minnesota” isn’t necessarily uncommon to experience, but it does cause irritation for a coach and a team. For a demanding coach like Zimmer who came close but ultimately short this season, it may be just a little too much. It’s kicking the coach and the team while they’re down.

To Zimmer’s credit, he downplayed the incident as well (via NFL.com). Taking responsibility for the problem, Zimmer noted he could have been more specific:

I talked to them all yesterday. We changed a couple calls later in the week, I probably wasn’t specific enough in the things I was asking them to do. The one thing about it is, Xavier and Terence, these guys are as good of people as there is in the world. They’re going to do their best every single time. They come out and they work every single day. They study, and they’re really good kids. I could have been more specific.

Nobody will know until the 2017 season how the unraveling of 2016 will shape the future of the Minnesota Vikings franchise. However, “mutiny” in the ranks—especially among key leaders—is not a promising sign. The Vikings have a very shot at being relevant and dangerous going forward and their chances increase with Zimmer in control and guiding the organization.

Hopefully this isn’t a sign of things to come for the team. Still, it hints toward greater instability. It’s worth keeping an eye on the changes the Vikings undergo through the offseason.

This article originally appeared on